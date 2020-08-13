State superintendent of education addresses COVID-19 concerns in schools

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Wednesday, Aug. 12, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported 17 new coronavirus cases among primary and secondary schools across the state.

“We have over 800,000 students in the State of Louisiana that deserve an education, and we intend to give that to them,” said Dr. Cade Brumley, state superintendent of education.

Dr. Brumley says he believes they have put guidelines in place that can help create a safe learning environment.

“We have protocols for many of the situations that could arise with COVID in our schools. We know that from time to time we will have it in our schools. Any local system can be more aggressive with those policies, they simply can’t be less aggressive,” said Dr. Brumley.

The superintendent says they will continue to work closely with state health leaders so students can safely continue in-person learning.

“We are writing this book as we go through this process, and we think that we’re doing it well. We are relying on advice from experts on this virus, and we are putting that advice in the field to make sure that we provide an education that students deserve,” said Dr. Brumley.

The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) is encouraging individuals to submit a complaint here to report schools not following the recommended guidelines.

