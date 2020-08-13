Advertisement

State superintendent of education addresses COVID-19 concerns in schools

Dr. Cade Brumley
Dr. Cade Brumley(Kevin Calbert / LA Dept. of Education)
By Donovan Jackson
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Wednesday, Aug. 12, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported 17 new coronavirus cases among primary and secondary schools across the state.

“We have over 800,000 students in the State of Louisiana that deserve an education, and we intend to give that to them,” said Dr. Cade Brumley, state superintendent of education.

Dr. Brumley says he believes they have put guidelines in place that can help create a safe learning environment.

“We have protocols for many of the situations that could arise with COVID in our schools. We know that from time to time we will have it in our schools. Any local system can be more aggressive with those policies, they simply can’t be less aggressive,” said Dr. Brumley.

The superintendent says they will continue to work closely with state health leaders so students can safely continue in-person learning.

“We are writing this book as we go through this process, and we think that we’re doing it well. We are relying on advice from experts on this virus, and we are putting that advice in the field to make sure that we provide an education that students deserve,” said Dr. Brumley.

The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) is encouraging individuals to submit a complaint here to report schools not following the recommended guidelines.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

‘MASK UP’, Fundraiser provides masks for NSU students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
Natchitoches Young Professionals are raising funds to provide masks for college students in need.

News

Mask fundraiser for NSU students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
As college students pack their bags to return to campus, face masks and other preventive items are to include.

News

Pollock F.C.I. Union rep speaks out

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A union rep for Pollock F.C.I. says inmates transferred to the prison from other facilities have tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival.

News

Ed Tarpley disqualified for a Grant Parish judge seat

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A candidate for a Grant Parish judge seat has been disqualified.

Latest News

News

Authorities searching for runaway Leesville teen

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for Jordan Prether.

News

State Sen. Mike Reese discusses importance of 2020 Census

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
State Sen. Mike Reese breaks down the importance of the 2020 Census for Louisiana.

News

Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall gave August State of the Community Update

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall gave August State of the Community Update.

Pro Sports

Saints announce there will be no fans at Superdome for first home game

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Garland Gillen
Saints say no fans will be allowed inside the Superdome when the team hosts the Buccaneers.

News

Louisiana Democrat party reaction to Kamala Harris pick

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Steven Maxwell speaks with Stephen Handwerk, the Executive Director of the Louisiana Democrat party, about presidential candidate Joe Biden's pick of Kamala Harris for Vice President.

News

August state of the community update in Alexandria

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall gave his August state of the community update at the Johnny Downs Sports Complex.