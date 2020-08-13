Advertisement

The pandemic’s clutch on businesses leaves empty storefronts across the U.S.

By Peter Zampa
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As the coronavirus continues to grip the U.S. its economic impact becomes more noticeable by the day. While federal assistance throughout the pandemic aimed to mitigate the damage to the economy, businesses are still having to close their doors.

Empty storefronts are a grim reminder that the pandemic rages on. They riddle once vibrant streets across the U.S. Thousands of businesses have been forced to close for good because of the coronavirus shutdown.

“They are not able to endure the pandemic and what lies ahead,” said Small Business Administrator Jovita Carranza.

Carranza says despite the federal Payroll Protection Program for small businesses, thousands have not been able to survive mandatory shut downs. But she is hopeful boards will soon come off once occupied businesses, with other companies purchasing failed ones, or a new business owner capitalizing on an open space.

“Entrepreneurs - they never die. They just resurrect, they retool,” said Carranza.

But that retooling may take awhile according to the chief economist at the National Association of Realtors. Dr. Lawrence Yun says these downtown closures could be the norm for some time.

“It depends upon whether the workers come back to downtown offices,” said Yun.

He says the new work-from-home landscape could outlast the pandemic with major tech companies leading the way and announcing long term plans to keep their employees at home. He believes that will be good news for small businesses setting up shop in the suburb, where a lot of working-from-home is taking place.

But Yun says that could leave a void downtown. He expects bankruptcies to continue as the pandemic continues, but he thinks that could lower prices for up-and-coming entrepreneurs.

“During that time it also means there will be some price adjustments where some people see it as an opportunity to buy on the cheap,” said Yun.

Yun also notes that some of these storefronts could be converted to address a housing shortage in the U.S.

“That’s a possibility because from the U.S. perspective we have seen an inadequate supply of housing,” said Yun.

Yun did not say when he expects a “price adjustment” to occur in downtown areas.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One week left for priority application period for Main Street Recovery Program

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
Two weeks in and 12,000 businesses have submitted an application for the state's Main Street Recovery Program. A Baton Rouge business owner explains her frustrations about owning a bar during the pandemic.

News

State superintendent of education addresses COVID-19 concerns in schools

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
Some health experts cautioned that the start of schools could bring on more COVID-19 cases. Is the state starting to see that? Today the Louisiana Department of Health reported 17 new coronavirus cases among primary and secondary schools across the state.

National

Kenneth Walker’s parents reflect on phone call with son the night Breonna Taylor was killed

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Gray News staff
Kenneth Walker's parents say he's struggling with severe PTSD since the night his girlfriend, Breonna Taylor, was shot dead by police.

National

Kenneth Walker’s parents reflect on phone call with son the night Breonna Taylor was killed

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Kenneth Walker's parents say he's struggling with severe PTSD since the night his girlfriend, Breonna Taylor, was shot dead by police.

News

VPSO: Jordan Prether found safe

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office says Jordan Prether has been found safe.

Latest News

National

UPDATE: Police have man in custody after 5-year-old fatally shot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Darius Sessoms, 25, was arrested by Wilson police and the U.S. Marshals’ Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Safety

Frozen shrimp sold nationwide recalled for possible Salmonella contamination

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
The FDA says the company Kader Exports is recalling various sizes of frozen cooked, peeled and deveined shrimp sold in the U.S. between late February and mid-May out of an abundance of caution.

National Politics

Biden, Harris lash Trump in introduction of historic VP pick

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Harris and Biden then will sit down together for an online fundraiser designed to let even small donors get a fresh glimpse of what the Democratic presidential ticket will look like together.

National

Big 12 moves ahead with fall sports beginning in September

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and Hailey Tucker
The move came one day after the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced they would not be participating this fall.

National

COVID and college football: Who will play?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The Big 12 plans to play football in the fall.

National Politics

Running mates Biden, Harris kick off campaign

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris appear together for the first time as running mates as they kick off their campaign