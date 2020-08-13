Advertisement

Warhorses confident in Miles’ growth at quarterback, and Byrd in the secondary

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - What a year 2019 proved to be for the Peabody Warhorses as they finished the regular season with a 7-3 record and hosted its first home playoff game since 2016.

“I’m extremely proud,” head coach Marvin Hall said. “Our young men have worked extremely hard this summer when they could to finally get here.”

Offensively, the Warhorses relied on the legs of junior running back Arthur Lavalais. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards and scored 24 TD’s. They’ll be looking to feed him again. “I’m just going to be staying consistent and within the offense,” Lavalais said.

“We just take what the defense gives us. Some games it might be more of a passing attack, and I might be asked to do more of the little things. I just stay within myself.”

Excitement is surrounding the team because of the growth of senior quarterback Tyriq Miles. 2019 saw him throw for a little over 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns. Parallel to that, he threw nine interceptions, but he says his offseason training will help to drop that number.

"I've been working more on my accuracy and pocket presence," Miles said. "This year I want to become more of a pocket passer rather than a scrambler."

Defensively, the Warhorses lost players like linebacker Tre Brass. He led the team in tackles with 78, but they have someone that’s a headhunter himself.

All-District senior safety Ja'darion Byrd finished right behind Brass with 67 tackles. They also return Quadarius Hayward for his senior year.

"We could be something special," Hayward said. "We just have to put the work in. We don't know what we are right now because we lost a few players. We have to work hard."

“I’m going to keep doing the same thing I did last year,” Byrd said. “I’m just going to push my teammates to grind with me.

Some would argue that there are expectations surrounding the program, but the Warhorses plan to take things one day at a time.

“I think the kids are buying in and they’re excited about the season,” Coach Hall said.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Leesville looks to make new traditions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
The Leesville Wampus Cats are ready to break barriers in the 2020 campaign. Coming up short in the Class 4A playoffs for the past four seasons has them hungry.

Sports

Peabody Warhorses riding with confidence in 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The Peabody Warhorses are ready to take on the Fall 2020 season.

Pro Sports

Saints announce there will be no fans at Superdome for first home game

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Garland Gillen
Saints say no fans will be allowed inside the Superdome when the team hosts the Buccaneers.

Sports

Indians look to build off of 10 win 2019 season

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The Tioga Indians were one of the best in the area in 2019, finishing with a 9-1 regular season record while winning its first district title in 21 years.

Latest News

Sports

Pineville Rebels in search of first winning season since 2006

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Hutchison
Darin Moore enters his second year as head coach for the Pineville Rebels with a goal in mind-a winning season.

News

Minor progress being made to the Johnny Downs complex

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT
|
By Dylan Domangue
Minor progress being made to the Johnny Downs complex.

College

‘I do believe we have the best protocols for our players’ - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron says players can play

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT
|
By Jacques Doucet
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron spoke with FOX News on Tuesday, August 11, about the SEC and the Tiger playing football in the fall of 2020.

College

REPORT: Sankey says medical experts give okay to move forward with football season

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:00 PM CDT
|
By Josh Auzenne
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey told the “Dan Patrick Show” on Tuesday, August 11, that the conference’s medical advisory group has given the SEC presidents permission to move forward with preparing for the college football season this fall.

Sports

Bolton Prepares to Elevate in 2020 Season

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Hutchison
The 2020 season left a bitter taste in the Bolton Bears, finishing with a 4-6 record (0-4 in Class 4A). With new additions and experience returning, head coach Mark Teague has high expectations for his team.

Sports

Eagles look to soar to new heights in 2020

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The Holy Savior Menard Eagles look to turn a new leaf in 2020 and not just in the win column, as their staff looks different too.