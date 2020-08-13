Warhorses confident in Miles’ growth at quarterback, and Byrd in the secondary

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - What a year 2019 proved to be for the Peabody Warhorses as they finished the regular season with a 7-3 record and hosted its first home playoff game since 2016.

“I’m extremely proud,” head coach Marvin Hall said. “Our young men have worked extremely hard this summer when they could to finally get here.”

Offensively, the Warhorses relied on the legs of junior running back Arthur Lavalais. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards and scored 24 TD’s. They’ll be looking to feed him again. “I’m just going to be staying consistent and within the offense,” Lavalais said.

“We just take what the defense gives us. Some games it might be more of a passing attack, and I might be asked to do more of the little things. I just stay within myself.”

Excitement is surrounding the team because of the growth of senior quarterback Tyriq Miles. 2019 saw him throw for a little over 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns. Parallel to that, he threw nine interceptions, but he says his offseason training will help to drop that number.

"I've been working more on my accuracy and pocket presence," Miles said. "This year I want to become more of a pocket passer rather than a scrambler."

Defensively, the Warhorses lost players like linebacker Tre Brass. He led the team in tackles with 78, but they have someone that’s a headhunter himself.

All-District senior safety Ja'darion Byrd finished right behind Brass with 67 tackles. They also return Quadarius Hayward for his senior year.

"We could be something special," Hayward said. "We just have to put the work in. We don't know what we are right now because we lost a few players. We have to work hard."

“I’m going to keep doing the same thing I did last year,” Byrd said. “I’m just going to push my teammates to grind with me.

Some would argue that there are expectations surrounding the program, but the Warhorses plan to take things one day at a time.

“I think the kids are buying in and they’re excited about the season,” Coach Hall said.

