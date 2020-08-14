Advertisement

$205M in BP spill money for Louisiana coastal restoration

In this April 21, 2010, file photo, the Deepwater Horizon oil rig burns in the Gulf of Mexico.
In this April 21, 2010, file photo, the Deepwater Horizon oil rig burns in the Gulf of Mexico.(AP Photo / Gerald Herbert)
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana is getting another $205 million in BP oil spill money to restore its coast.

$176 million will go toward using sediment dredged from the Mississippi River to build 1,200 acres of marsh in Jefferson Parish. More than $25 million will go to oyster projects and $3 million to improving the system that finds injured or dead dolphins and whales.

A news release from the governor’s office says the marsh project is again using such money to restore wetlands, coastal, and nearshore habitats in the Barataria Basin, one of the worst-hit areas during the Deepwater Horizon spill.

