Buckeye’s Landry: “We plan to compete every game.”

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Finishing 1-8 in Class 3A sparked the Buckeye panthers in changing their mindset for 2020.

“We expect to go in every week, compete and play as hard as we can play,” head coach Jonathan Landry said.

The panthers return with a larger roster, but only seven starters. The team took a loss at quarterback-Robert Fowler graduated in May and Dawson Williams transferred this Spring to Pineville High School. This leaves this team with former leading rusher, Gavin Jones taking over the reigns.

“He did ply some last year so he knows what he’s doing there,” Landry said.

“Not very often you see a 5′6, 185 pound player at quarterback,” former fullback, Gavin Jones said. “It just says a lot of how versatile we can be as an offense,” he added.

Jones will also play at inside linebacker and district performing defensive end and offensive lineman, Easton Barker, will help him lead both sides of the ball.

“They know that I know what I’m talking about most of the time, and I show by example,” senior defensive end and offensive lineman Easton Barker said.

Ultimately, turning things around will start with expanding their playbook.

“Every year, we go into it trying to improve our passing game,” head coach Jonathan Landry said. “We run the ball and that’s no secret. That’s just what we like to do,” he added.

“We really just have to focus on working hard this year. Coming back from last season, I think we have a lot more potential,” Barker said.

“I don’t ever put a number on wins going into a season, so our expectation is as high as they always are. We go out there and expect to play as hard as we can play an win,” Landry added.

