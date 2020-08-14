Advertisement

DOTD Secretary visits new Pineville roundabout

$1 million dollar project comes to an end just in time for the first day of school
By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PINEVILLE La. (KALB) - Pineville’s first-ever roundabout opened to traffic last weekend at the intersection of Susek and Edgewood drives in front of Pineville Junior High.

DOTD (Department of Transportation and Development) Secretary, Dr. Shawn Wilson, paid a visit to the site with Pineville Mayor, Clarence Fields, to see how residents are adapting to the change. “There are a lot of people who had a different opinion before this actually was completed and their opinion has changed. I think the people will see the fruits of it and when it’s all said and done, they’ll enjoy it” said Fields.

Wilson says that the goal was to have the roundabout open before school started and achieving that isn’t something that’s common with roundabouts. And the completion of the project brings several opportunities. “This is changing the way we look at mobility. It’s an opportunity for us to make accessible sidewalks as well…” said Wilson.

He and other DOTD employees also paid a visit to the roundabout on Jackson Street extension that opened a few weeks ago, along with a few other projects that are being worked on throughout the Cenla area.

