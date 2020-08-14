Advertisement

Federal appeals court: Male-only draft is constitutional

In this Sept. 18, 2012 file photo, female soldiers from 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division train on a firing range while testing new body armor in Fort Campbell, Ky.
In this Sept. 18, 2012 file photo, female soldiers from 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division train on a firing range while testing new body armor in Fort Campbell, Ky.(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By KEVIN McGILL
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A men’s rights group says it will push ahead with its court efforts to have the nation’s male-only military draft system declared unconstitutional.

Three judges on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans upheld the men-only draft Thursday, saying they could not go against a 1981 Supreme Court opinion.

The case was argued in March and was the result of a lawsuit by the National Coalition for Men and two men challenging the male-only draft.

Since the case was argued, a federal commission has issued a report recommending that women be included in the draft system.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Louisiana has closed recreational red snapper season

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By JANET McCONNAUGHEY
Louisiana has closed the red snapper season for recreational anglers.

State

Organization petitions LWC to waive job search requirement for unemployment benefits

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By WAFB Staff
Step Up Louisiana’s unemployed worker committee says it collected 1,200 petitions to call on Governor John Bel Edwards to stop the work search policy that would require Louisianans to apply for three jobs per week.

State

$205M in BP spill money for Louisiana coastal restoration

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Louisiana is getting another $205 million in BP oil spill money to restore its coast.

News

Lonnie McDonald, known as the "Joustmaster," stops by Cenla

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Arcade gamer Lonnie McDonald is on a quest to max out the score on 250 classic Joust video arcade games in America.

Latest News

Education

REPORT: 5 things to disinfect when kids return from school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
An infectious disease expert recommends parents sanitize and disinfect five items when their children return home from school.

News

Items to clean when kids leave school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
If your kids are going back to school, they could be bringing germs home with them.

News

Louisiana College welcomes students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
More than 300 students arrived this week at Louisiana College for the 2020 fall semester.

News

World champion arcade gamer makes stop in Pineville to play at Wayback’s Arcade

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rachael Penton
Lonnie McDonald is known as the "Joustmaster" and holds a world record for playing the Joust video arcade game.

Education

Local back-to-school resources

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
Check back for more links and updates on local school resources.

News

Dr. Rick Brewer talks reopening Louisiana College

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Steven Maxwell speaks with Louisiana College President Dr. Rick Brewer to discuss how the campus is handling reopening for Fall 2020 during the pandemic.