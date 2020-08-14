Advertisement

Food Bank of Central Louisiana receives $10,000 from Healthy Blue for hunger relief efforts

Source: KALB(KALB)
By KALB staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (The Food Bank of Central Louisiana) - The Food Bank of Central Louisiana received $10,000 from Healthy Blue to support the ongoing need of hunger relief efforts in the local community.

Due to COVID-19, the Food Bank of Central Louisiana has seen a significant increase in food-insecure households, particularly amongst wage-earning and laid-off workers, families with children, and vulnerable seniors. Many of these individuals impacted within the local community cannot weather the loss of income and increase in grocery costs caused by the outbreak. 

“Healthy Blue is committed to supporting local community relief efforts to ensure there is access to healthy food,” said Aaron Lambert, plan president, Healthy Blue. “We continue to provide our community with resources that address food insecurity which is affecting individuals from achieving their best health. Healthy Blue is pleased to partner with the Food Bank of Central Louisiana to strengthen our community during these uncertain times.” 

Many impacted households are newly affected and may be seeking food assistance or other benefits for the first time, which presents new challenges to education, qualifications, and service through the traditional distribution models. 

“We are so thankful for the financial support from Healthy Blue,” said Jayne Wright-Velez, executive director, Food Bank of Central Louisiana. “Their commitment to our mission, especially during this time of great need, is appreciated and will be put to use immediately.”

Copyright 2020 KALB and The Food Bank of Central Louisiana. All rights reserved.

