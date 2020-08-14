Advertisement

Gov. Edwards backs State Rep. Ted James to lead Louisiana’s Democrats

Rep. Ted James, D-Baton Rouge.
Rep. Ted James, D-Baton Rouge.(Sarah Gamard / LSU Manship School News Service)
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Gov. John Bel Edwards has thrown his support to state Rep. Ted James to be the next leader of the Louisiana Democratic Party. The governor’s endorsement Friday gives the lawmaker an edge in the competition.

I’m proud to endorse my friend, Rep. Edward "Ted" James, to be the next chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party. For...

Posted by John Bel Edwards for Louisiana on Friday, August 14, 2020

The current party chair is state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson. She announced in July that she wouldn’t seek another four-year term.

Members of the party governing body, the Democratic State Central Committee, will vote for a new party leader on Aug. 29.

James is a Baton Rouge lawyer in the House since 2012. He is competing against Lafayette lawyer Katie Bernhardt for the leadership position.

