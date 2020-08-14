Advertisement

Local officials looking into Suddenlink reliability, quality concerns

(KBTX)
By KALB staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A local cable and internet provider is being addressed for service quality concerns from citizens.

State Rep. Mike Johnson and the Rapides Parish Police Jury President Craig Smith announced they have partnered to find solutions to Suddenlink’s reliability and quality of service.

Suddenlink has agreed to a plan of action to issues people reported.

Rep. Johnson and/or the police jury is set to meet again with Suddenlink officials in early September to evaluate the progress on the plan. They will also determine if more action is needed from Rep. Johnson or the police jury.

The police jury says they remain determined to make Rapides Parish a better place to live and work.

