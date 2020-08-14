Louisiana has closed recreational red snapper season

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) - Louisiana has closed the red snapper season for recreational anglers. And, though fishing license sales have gone way up during the coronavirus pandemic, a Department of Wildlife and Fisheries spokesman says that probably doesn’t have much to do with red snapper catches.

Rene LeBreton notes that the 2018 season ended on Aug. 12. This year’s season ended at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

The department says 85% of the 784,332-pound quota had been taken by Aug. 2.

Once the final figures are in, the department will consider options if any quota remains. Possibilities include opening a second season or adding any remaining quota to the one set for next year.

