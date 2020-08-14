Advertisement

LSUA to offer post baccalaureate certificate in accounting

LSUA College of Business
LSUA College of Business
By KALB staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - The Louisiana State University of Alexandria College of Business has announced a new accounting program this Fall, the Post Baccalaureate Certificate in Accounting (PBAC), which was approved by the Louisiana Board of Regents this week.

The Post Baccalaureate Certificate in Accounting (PBAC) will equip students who already have a degree with the knowledge and skills necessary for successful completion of the CPA examination and for entry into public accounting, industry, or governmental/non-profit employment. 

Dr. Randall Dupont, Dean of the College of Business, said “the post-bacc certificate will elevate LSUA’s status as the premier undergraduate accounting institution in Louisiana and the region. Furthermore, LSUA’s business and accounting programs are nationally accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP).”

Students who already have a bachelor’s degree in Business will gain extensive knowledge and competencies necessary for managing a company or an organization’s financial information and tax documents.  The certificate requires a total of 33 credit hours:  27 hours of upper-level accounting courses and 6 hours of business law courses. The certificate is available 100% online, so students who cannot come to campus will be able to complete it. In addition, the coursework will also be delivered face-to face, both during the day and in the evening. 

According to Dr. Kent Lachney, CPA, Coordinator of the Accounting and Finance Programs at LSUA, "the ability of LSUA students to earn a Post Baccalaureate Certificate in Accounting in Region 6 and subsequently to secure employment will have a significant economic impact on Central Louisiana." 

Accountants and auditors are among the best paid employees in the region.  Moreover, as the Region 6 business community continues to grow, the projected demand for accountants and auditors will surely increase. LSUA, an institution that aspires to promote the economic well-being of central Louisiana, can facilitate and support that growth by sending into the workforce well-trained accounting professionals. In addition to the new PBAC, the College of Business offers a BS in Accounting in both on-campus and 100% Online formats.  For more information, contact Dr. Lachney at klachney@lsua.edu.

Louisiana State University of Alexandria has been ranked by University HQ as having the lowest tuition in Louisiana. Dupont says LSUA offers an affordable, nationally accredited accounting program that is available on-campus and 100% online.  

