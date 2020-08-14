Advertisement

Mardi Gras 2021 still uncertain

(AP Images)
By Amanda Roberts
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - From Louisiana’s highest office to the mayor’s advisory committee, all Mardi Gras decision-makers wish they knew more about the future of the season.

Nearly 60 krewe leaders met both in-person and via Zoom to get on the same page about Carnival 2021, but the word that kept getting repeated was “if” it could even happen.

“Let’s look forward to putting on a great celebration to the extent we’re allowed to do so,” said Zulu representative, Elroy James

Following two tragic accidents this past carnival season, the mayor tasked the committee with figuring out how to make the event safer. They will also compile a list on how to hold carnival under coronavirus. Rex and Zulu’s representatives say a number of these efforts may mirror each other.

“A marketing campaign is going to be a big part of that telling people to wear a mask, socially distance, or other items they can do to keep himself safe while attending a parade as it’s a natural extension of what we were doing in regards to the tragic happenings of last year, and again we just want to be proactive and help the city in any way we can should we be allowed to have Mardi Gras… I imagine you’re going to see some parades throw masks. Elroy is wearing an awesome Zulu mask,” said Rex representative, James Reiss.

But the committee has no deciding power. The governor weighed in saying the future of carnival will be a decision made with local leaders, though he says they can’t do so until they can analyze COVID 19 data at that time.

“Quite frankly I’m just not able to tell them what they can expect,” he said. “There is no doubt in my mind it was Mardi Gras season of 2020 that brought what was it 10 million visitors to Louisiana or whatever it was all over the country all of the world that caused the coronavirus to seize so quickly in Orleans...in Jefferson Parish.”

“We know it’s going to be different than anything before how it will look that’s the big question,” said historian, Arthur Hardy.

This wouldn't be the first time parades were canceled, but historian Arthur Hardy says Mardi Gras can never be canceled.

“It’s a spirit, it’s a day things would happen minus floats and marching bands but it’s too early to tell…no one wants to use the word cancel but privately people are saying hope you can do it just not sure,” he said.

Lieutenant governor Billy Nungesser attended the meeting. He told krewe leaders with the legislature lifting the cap on in-state expenditures, his office would do everything they can financially to support Mardi Gras.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Louisiana College welcomes students

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
Louisiana College is welcoming back students this week!

State

Louisiana has closed recreational red snapper season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JANET McCONNAUGHEY
Louisiana has closed the red snapper season for recreational anglers.

State

Organization petitions LWC to waive job search requirement for unemployment benefits

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
Step Up Louisiana’s unemployed worker committee says it collected 1,200 petitions to call on Governor John Bel Edwards to stop the work search policy that would require Louisianans to apply for three jobs per week.

State

Federal appeals court: Male-only draft is constitutional

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEVIN McGILL
A men’s rights group says it will push ahead with its court efforts to have the nation’s male-only military draft system declared unconstitutional.

Latest News

State

$205M in BP spill money for Louisiana coastal restoration

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Louisiana is getting another $205 million in BP oil spill money to restore its coast.

News

Lonnie McDonald, known as the "Joustmaster," stops by Cenla

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Arcade gamer Lonnie McDonald is on a quest to max out the score on 250 classic Joust video arcade games in America.

Education

REPORT: 5 things to disinfect when kids return from school

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
An infectious disease expert recommends parents sanitize and disinfect five items when their children return home from school.

News

Items to clean when kids leave school

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
If your kids are going back to school, they could be bringing germs home with them.

News

Louisiana College welcomes students

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
More than 300 students arrived this week at Louisiana College for the 2020 fall semester.

News

World champion arcade gamer makes stop in Pineville to play at Wayback’s Arcade

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rachael Penton
Lonnie McDonald is known as the "Joustmaster" and holds a world record for playing the Joust video arcade game.