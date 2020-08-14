Organization petitions LWC to waive job search requirement for unemployment benefits

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Step Up Louisiana’s unemployed worker committee says it collected 1,200 petitions to call on Governor John Bel Edwards to stop the work search policy that would require Louisianans to apply for three jobs per week.

The group says the pandemic, not higher unemployment benefits, is keeping people from going back to work.

“How am I and thousands of others able to apply for three jobs each week if they don’t even have anything for me to apply for? What am I supposed to do in the middle of this pandemic? Go knocking on doors? It’s unsafe right now.”

Advocates say unemployed people have enough to worry about during the pandemic without having to apply for three jobs per week.

