Advertisement

Organization petitions LWC to waive job search requirement for unemployment benefits

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Step Up Louisiana’s unemployed worker committee says it collected 1,200 petitions to call on Governor John Bel Edwards to stop the work search policy that would require Louisianans to apply for three jobs per week.

The group says the pandemic, not higher unemployment benefits, is keeping people from going back to work.

“How am I and thousands of others able to apply for three jobs each week if they don’t even have anything for me to apply for? What am I supposed to do in the middle of this pandemic? Go knocking on doors? It’s unsafe right now.”

Unemployed Resident

Advocates say unemployed people have enough to worry about during the pandemic without having to apply for three jobs per week.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Louisiana has closed recreational red snapper season

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By JANET McCONNAUGHEY
Louisiana has closed the red snapper season for recreational anglers.

State

Federal appeals court: Male-only draft is constitutional

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KEVIN McGILL
A men’s rights group says it will push ahead with its court efforts to have the nation’s male-only military draft system declared unconstitutional.

State

$205M in BP spill money for Louisiana coastal restoration

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Louisiana is getting another $205 million in BP oil spill money to restore its coast.

News

Lonnie McDonald, known as the "Joustmaster," stops by Cenla

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Arcade gamer Lonnie McDonald is on a quest to max out the score on 250 classic Joust video arcade games in America.

Latest News

Education

REPORT: 5 things to disinfect when kids return from school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
An infectious disease expert recommends parents sanitize and disinfect five items when their children return home from school.

News

Items to clean when kids leave school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
If your kids are going back to school, they could be bringing germs home with them.

News

Louisiana College welcomes students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
More than 300 students arrived this week at Louisiana College for the 2020 fall semester.

News

World champion arcade gamer makes stop in Pineville to play at Wayback’s Arcade

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rachael Penton
Lonnie McDonald is known as the "Joustmaster" and holds a world record for playing the Joust video arcade game.

Education

Local back-to-school resources

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
Check back for more links and updates on local school resources.

News

Dr. Rick Brewer talks reopening Louisiana College

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Steven Maxwell speaks with Louisiana College President Dr. Rick Brewer to discuss how the campus is handling reopening for Fall 2020 during the pandemic.