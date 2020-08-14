Advertisement

Pink eye could now be a symptom of COVID-19

Pink eye could be a symptom of COVID-19
Pink eye could be a symptom of COVID-19(WVUE)
By Natasha Robin
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Doctors are discovering new symptoms besides fever, coughing and shortness of breath as COVID-19 continues to spread.

Researchers now say pink eye could be a symptom of the virus. The research is in its early stages, but doctors say it’s not very common.

Doctors are finding that pink eye is happening in one to three percent of positive COVID-19 patients. Now, the virus is spread through tiny droplets released when a sick person coughs, sneezes or talks, but the American Academy of Ophthalmology says it’s also possible to get infected through your eyes.

Doctors say it’s the reason why face shields and eyewear can be important, especially for health care workers.

While having pink eye doesn’t mean you’re positive for COVID-19, doctors say if you’re experiencing it, you should get tested.

“Potential for a presentation for allergy eyes or conjunctivitis pink eye in one to three percent of COVID-19 patients can be a symptom. It can be a secretion of the white part of the eye and then cause an infection and irritation which is the watery eyes. All that can be one of the presenting symptoms.”

Eric Griggs, M.D.

Dr. Griggs says the most common way to catch and spread the virus is through the mouth and nose, so the most important thing we can do is wear a mask.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

US judge hopes to rule soon on Louisiana bar closures

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
A federal judge says he will rule “as soon as is reasonably possible” on a challenge filed against the closure of bars in Louisiana to fight the spread of COVID-19.

News

Local officials looking into Suddenlink reliability, quality concerns

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By KALB staff
A local cable and internet provider is being addressed for service quality concerns from citizens.

News

Rapides Parish Police Jury President discusses tackling Suddenlink woes

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
We speak with Rapides Parish Police Jury President Craig Smith about plans to tackle Suddenlink complaints from customers.

State

Gov. Edwards backs State Rep. Ted James to lead Louisiana’s Democrats

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
Gov. John Bel Edwards has thrown his support to state Rep. Ted James to be the next leader of the Louisiana Democratic Party.

Latest News

News

Dr. Holcombe reviews the first week of school

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Dr. David Holcombe shares how he feels about the ways educators are addressing COVID-19 guidelines during the first week of school in Cenla.

News

DOTD Secretary visits new Pineville roundabout

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jojuana Phillips
DOTD Secretary, Shawn Wilson, visits Pineville's first ever roundabout.

State

Wealth advisor explains what Trump’s executive order means for your paycheck

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Amanda Kitch
Congress is working to bridge the gap between two different proposed plans: the $3 trillion HEROES Act and the $1 trillion HEALS Act.

News

Mask wearing leads to skin issues

Updated: 2 hours ago
As if 2020 hasn't brought us enough problems already, we can now add another one to the list.

News

DOTD secretary visits new Pineville roundabout

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Pineville's first roundabout opened to traffic last weekend. It's at the intersection of Susek and Edgewood Drive in front of Pineville Junior High.

News

Court finds Angela Jones competent for trial

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
An Alexandria woman charged with the April 2018 stabbing death of a man on Main Street in the city has been deemed competent to stand trial.