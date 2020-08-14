Pink eye could now be a symptom of COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Doctors are discovering new symptoms besides fever, coughing and shortness of breath as COVID-19 continues to spread.

Researchers now say pink eye could be a symptom of the virus. The research is in its early stages, but doctors say it’s not very common.

Doctors are finding that pink eye is happening in one to three percent of positive COVID-19 patients. Now, the virus is spread through tiny droplets released when a sick person coughs, sneezes or talks, but the American Academy of Ophthalmology says it’s also possible to get infected through your eyes.

Doctors say it’s the reason why face shields and eyewear can be important, especially for health care workers.

While having pink eye doesn’t mean you’re positive for COVID-19, doctors say if you’re experiencing it, you should get tested.

“Potential for a presentation for allergy eyes or conjunctivitis pink eye in one to three percent of COVID-19 patients can be a symptom. It can be a secretion of the white part of the eye and then cause an infection and irritation which is the watery eyes. All that can be one of the presenting symptoms.”

Dr. Griggs says the most common way to catch and spread the virus is through the mouth and nose, so the most important thing we can do is wear a mask.

