Advertisement

Police: Body of a Texas couple’s son found in bucket of tar

Donna Grabowski, 41, (left) and Roland Grabowski, 42, (right) is shown in an undated photo provided by the Collin County, Texas Government. They were jailed on felony charges including evidence tampering and abuse of a corpse after Texas sheriff's deputies found their infant son dead in a bucket of tar in Princeton, Texas.
Donna Grabowski, 41, (left) and Roland Grabowski, 42, (right) is shown in an undated photo provided by the Collin County, Texas Government. They were jailed on felony charges including evidence tampering and abuse of a corpse after Texas sheriff's deputies found their infant son dead in a bucket of tar in Princeton, Texas.(Collin County Texas Government via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — A Texas couple have been charged with evidence tampering and abuse of a corpse after their infant son was found dead in a bucket of tar.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Donna and Roland Grabowski late Saturday in a Dallas suburb. A Collin County Sheriff’s Office spokesman says they refused to cooperate with investigators looking into a report of the 1-week-old’s death.

Capt. Nick Bristow says investigators later found the boy’s body in a shed behind the couple’s home northeast of Dallas.

They are being held on bond.

A lawyer for Donna Grabowski did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Georgia deputy reunites with jail inmates who saved his life

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The three men were praised in late July for alerting officials at the Gwinnett County jail when a deputy became unconscious and fell.

News

Mask wearing leads to skin issues

Updated: 42 minutes ago
As if 2020 hasn't brought us enough problems already, we can now add another one to the list.

National

Tropical Storm Kyle forms as Josephine weakens in Atlantic

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Josephine continued to just barely hold on to its tropical storm status Friday as Tropical Storm Kyle formed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of New England, packing winds near gale force but with no major population centers in its projected path.

News

DOTD secretary visits new Pineville roundabout

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
Pineville's first roundabout opened to traffic last weekend. It's at the intersection of Susek and Edgewood Drive in front of Pineville Junior High.

News

Court finds Angela Jones competent for trial

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
An Alexandria woman charged with the April 2018 stabbing death of a man on Main Street in the city has been deemed competent to stand trial.

Latest News

News

Special education teachers adjusting this school year

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
Making sure students get the tools they need to succeed is especially important for special education departments. And this year in the midst of a pandemic, it presents a real challenge.

News

Local dermatology center gives tips on dealing with “maskne”

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Rachael Penton
"Maskne" has become a new term in 2020 and is acne caused by the wearing of a face mask. A local dermatology center gives tips on treating it.

National Politics

Report: Post Office warns 46 states about mail voting delays

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Postal Service has warned 46 states and the District of Columbia it cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted, The Washington Post reported Friday.

Education

Special education teachers adjusting to new school year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Special education teachers adjusting to the new school year

News

Local officials looking into Suddenlink reliability, quality concerns

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KALB staff
A local cable and internet provider is being addressed for service quality concerns from citizens.

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.