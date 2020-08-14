Advertisement

REPORT: 5 things to disinfect when kids return from school

By Javonti Thomas
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As school districts work to limit the spread of COVID-19, there are steps parents can take to keep their kids safe.

Cnet.com spoke with an infectious disease expert who recommended parents disinfect five items when their child returns home.

  1. Electronic devices
  2. Backpacks
  3. School supplies
  4. School clothes and shoes
  5. Lunch Boxes

