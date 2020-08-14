REPORT: 5 things to disinfect when kids return from school
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As school districts work to limit the spread of COVID-19, there are steps parents can take to keep their kids safe.
Cnet.com spoke with an infectious disease expert who recommended parents disinfect five items when their child returns home.
- Electronic devices
- Backpacks
- School supplies
- School clothes and shoes
- Lunch Boxes
