Seniors at La. healthcare facility looking for pen pals across the country

FILE: Writing with a pen
FILE: Writing with a pen(KALB)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Seniors living at the Gonzales Healthcare Center are looking for pen pals!

In a Facebook post, staff at the facility posted pictures of several residents holding up signs with their favorite hobbies and things on them.

Beverly in Room 302 says she enjoys “card, dancing, snacks, and getting into trouble.”

“Our sweet residents are looking for a Pen Pal who would write them letters and help make their day. Can y’all help us spread this so we can surprise them with letters from all around the USA?” the post read.

Letters or other gifts can be mailed to Gonzales Healthcare, 905 W Cornerview St, Gonzales, LA 70737.

