Shooting at Grambling State University, 1 injured
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - One person is injured following a shooting at Grambling State University overnight.
Officers got the call just after 11:30 p.m.
Authorities have confirmed one person is injured.
Apparently, there is a video of the incident circulating online. However, it is not confirmed if that video is of the incident.
In the video, you can hear screaming, and more than a dozen shots fired.
This is a developing story.
