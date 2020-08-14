Shooting at Grambling State University, 1 injured

GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - One person is injured following a shooting at Grambling State University overnight.

Officers got the call just after 11:30 p.m.

Authorities have confirmed one person is injured.

Apparently, there is a video of the incident circulating online. However, it is not confirmed if that video is of the incident.

In the video, you can hear screaming, and more than a dozen shots fired.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.