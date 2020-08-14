Advertisement

Suspect deemed competent to stand trial for April 2018 stabbing death

By Brooke Buford
Aug. 14, 2020
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria woman charged with the April 2018 stabbing death of a man on Main Street in the city, has been deemed competent to stand trial.

Angela Jones, 52, is charged with manslaughter for the death of Danny Smith, 57. Her public defenders have been pushing for a sanity hearing to determine if she was competent to move forward with her trial.

On Thursday, the court entered into evidence reports from two doctors. After Judge Greg Beard reviewed them, he supported the conclusion that Jones is able to move forward with her trial.

A pretrial date is set for Oct. 22. Jones is represented by Averil Sanders, Jr. The case is being prosecuted by Christopher Bowman.

