US judge hopes to rule soon on Louisiana bar closures

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A federal judge says he will rule “as soon as is reasonably possible” on a challenge filed against the closure of bars in Louisiana to fight the spread of COVID-19.

U.S. District Judge Martin Feldman heard testimony online Friday regarding a challenge filed by 10 southeastern Louisiana bar owners.

The hearing came as health officials report nearly 1,300 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 28 more deaths.

The death toll as of midday Friday was more than 4,300. But hospitalizations continue to go down, dropping to a little more than 1,200. More than 103,000 people have recovered.

