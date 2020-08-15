Bunkie man killed trying to de-escalate Cottonport fight

COTTONPORT, La. (KALB) - A Bunkie man was fatally shot while trying to break up a fight in Cottonport on Friday, August 14.

According to Avoyelles Today, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred around midnight on Martin Luther King Drive. APSO stated that Thomas McGhee, 27, was shot by Devante Caldwell, 26, of Cottonport.

According to APSO, Caldwell states that he was punched in the face during the fight and responded by pulling out the weapon and firing multiple shots as he ran away.

Caldwell was booked into Avoyelles Detention Center and is being held under a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2020 KALB and Avoyelles Today. All rights reserved.