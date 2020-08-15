Advertisement

Bunkie man killed trying to de-escalate Cottonport fight

(AP Images)
By KALB Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COTTONPORT, La. (KALB) - A Bunkie man was fatally shot while trying to break up a fight in Cottonport on Friday, August 14.

According to Avoyelles Today, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred around midnight on Martin Luther King Drive. APSO stated that Thomas McGhee, 27, was shot by Devante Caldwell, 26, of Cottonport.

According to APSO, Caldwell states that he was punched in the face during the fight and responded by pulling out the weapon and firing multiple shots as he ran away.

Caldwell was booked into Avoyelles Detention Center and is being held under a $1 million bond.

