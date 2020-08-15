Advertisement

REPORT: Pelicans fire head coach Alvin Gentry

FILE - In this March 20, 2020 file photo, New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry watches during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat in New Orleans. The Pelicans have fired Gentry, Saturday, Aug. 15, after the club missed the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza, File)
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Pelicans have fired head coach Alvin Gentry according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Andrew Lopez.

The Pelicans had a disappointing performance in the NBA’s restart in Orlando with a 2-6 record.

During Gentry’s five seasons in New Orleans, the Pelicans went 175-225.

The team released a statement Saturday, following the firing of Gentry.

"New Orleans Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin announced today that Alvin Gentry has been relieved of his head coaching duties.

“I’m grateful for and appreciative of Alvin’s commitment to the organization and, most importantly, the local community,” said Griffin. “The City of New Orleans is richer because of his presence here. These types of moves are often about fit and timing, and we believe now is the right time to make this change and bring in a new voice.”

“I want to thank Alvin for his contributions to the Pelicans and the New Orleans community,” said Pelicans Owner Gayle Benson. “We believe that making a head coaching change is necessary at this time. I truly appreciate Alvin’s leadership, dedication and perseverance through some challenging circumstances over the past five seasons. He will always be a part of our Pelicans family, and we wish him and his family all the best in the future. Our intention moving forward is to find the right head coach that will guide this Pelicans team to compete for championships. That is what our fans deserve.”

Gentry was named head coach of the Pelicans on May 30, 2015. He compiled a 175-225 (.438) regular season record in five seasons with New Orleans, earning one playoff berth in 2018 and advancing to the Western Conference Semifinals. The Pelicans finished the 2019-20 season with a 30-42 record.

Gentry ranks second all-time in Hornets/Pelicans franchise history with 175 trailing only Byron Scott. Genry also is the only coach in franchise history to have a winning record, 5-4, in the playoffs.

Copyright 2020 WAFB and KALB. All rights reserved.

