Advertisement

Trump orders Chinese owner of TikTok to sell US assets

President Donald Trump walks over to speak with the press after arriving on Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Trump heading to New York to visit with his younger brother, Robert Trump, who has been hospitalized in New York.
President Donald Trump walks over to speak with the press after arriving on Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Trump heading to New York to visit with his younger brother, Robert Trump, who has been hospitalized in New York.(Susan Walsh | AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Friday gave the Chinese company ByteDance 90 days to divest itself of any assets used to support the popular TikTok app in the United States.

Trump’s executive order said there is “credible evidence that leads me to believe that ByteDance … might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States.”

Trump last week ordered sweeping but vague bans on dealings with the Chinese owners of TikTok and the messaging app WeChat, saying they are a threat to U.S. national security, foreign policy and the economy.

It remains unclear what the TikTok orders mean for the app’s 100 million U.S. users, many of them teenagers or young adults who use it to post and watch short-form videos. Trump on Friday also ordered ByteDance to divest itself of “any data obtained or derived” from TikTok users in the U.S.

Microsoft is in talks to buy parts of TikTok.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended Trump’s earlier TikTok and WeChat orders Thursday, telling reporters he was exercising his emergency authority under a 1977 law enabling the president to regulate international commerce to address unusual threats.

“The administration is committed to protecting the American people from all cyber threats and these apps collect significant amounts of private data on users,” said McEnany, adding that the Chinese government can access and use such data.

TikTok said it spent nearly a year trying to engage in “good faith” with the U.S. government to address these concerns.

“What we encountered instead was that the Administration paid no attention to facts, dictated terms of an agreement without going through standard legal processes, and tried to insert itself into negotiations between private businesses,” the company’s statement said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

More than $425K raised for 5-year-old boy fatally shot at point-blank range in N.C.

Updated: 14 minutes ago
More than $425,000 has been raised for a 5-year-old boy who was fatally shot at point-blank range in North Carolina.

National

Census Bureau adds emails, phone calls to door-knocking

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
If you haven't filled out the 2020 census form yet, you may be getting an email, call or questionnaire in the mail asking you to answer the questions.

News

Local officials looking into Suddenlink reliability, quality concerns

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KALB staff
A local cable and internet provider is being addressed for service quality concerns from citizens.

News

Rapides Parish Police Jury President discusses tackling Suddenlink woes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
We speak with Rapides Parish Police Jury President Craig Smith about plans to tackle Suddenlink complaints from customers.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump dodges question on QAnon conspiracy theory

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Trump has a long history of advancing false and sometimes racist conspiracies.

National Politics

Trump won't weigh in on QAnon

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Trump refuses to answer question about QAnon while backing candidate who promotes its baseless theories.

News

Dr. Holcombe reviews the first week of school

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Dr. David Holcombe shares how he feels about the ways educators are addressing COVID-19 guidelines during the first week of school in Cenla.

News

DOTD Secretary visits new Pineville roundabout

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jojuana Phillips
DOTD Secretary, Shawn Wilson, visits Pineville's first ever roundabout.

National

Georgia deputy reunites with jail inmates who saved his life

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The three men were praised in late July for alerting officials at the Gwinnett County jail when a deputy became unconscious and fell.

News

Mask wearing leads to skin issues

Updated: 5 hours ago
As if 2020 hasn't brought us enough problems already, we can now add another one to the list.