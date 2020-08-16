Advertisement

LSU basketball lands 3-star shooting guard from IMG Academy

Will Wade and company have landed a commitment from 3-star shooting guard Brandon Murray from IMG Academy.
Will Wade and company have landed a commitment from 3-star shooting guard Brandon Murray from IMG Academy.(KALB Sports)
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Will Wade and company have landed a commitment from 3-star shooting guard Brandon Murray from IMG Academy.

Murray, a 6-foot-5, 200 Ibs. guard picked LSU over offers from Memphis, Auburn, Virginia Tech and many others.

247Sports ranks Murray as the No. 52 overall shooting guard in the nation and No. 20 overall prospect in the state of Florida.

Murray is the third commitment for the class of 2021 joining four-star center Jerrell Colbert and three-star center Bradley Ezewiro.

