The Marksville Tigers are eager to start the season

Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 9:14 PM CDT
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - After a 9-3 season with a second-round exit the playoffs, the Marksville Tigers are eager to get back to work.

"That's all we talked about it the season starting," JT Dunbar, the head of Marksville's football team, said.

Right out the gate, they'll need to find a way to replace Daniel Miller, who will be playing for Nicholls State this season. Miller scored 29 touchdowns from three different positions (quarterback, running back, and wide receiver).

"We lost a lot of good skilled players," Dunbar explained. "We are going to lean on our defense."

However, the good news is Marksville will get a key player back from injury, outside linebacker Javon Sampson.

"My knees feel great," Sampson said. "I've been rehabbing for almost over 10 months, I'm good."

Marksville lost Sampson last year during Week 3 when he tore his ACL.

"He's one of our vocal leaders," Dunbar explained. "We are planning on him having a big year for us."

John Small, the quarterback for Marksville, is also making his way back to the team from a torn ACL.

"Getting the game more efficient," Small answered when asked about the improvements he wants to see this season. "Making it more consistent every play."

Dunbar also says he expects a breakout season from defensive back Luke Normand.

“He’s probably our most aggressive physical play,” Dunbar said. “Right now, during these moments, we are trying to keep hands off of each other. It’s hard to keep that guy settled down, but he’s excited and ready to put pads on.”

