Advertisement

City of Alexandria encourages business owners to participate in disparity study

Study designed to encourage more diversification in awarding of City contracts
Photo Source: KALB
Photo Source: KALB(KALB)
By City of Alexandria
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (City of Alexandria) - Starting this week, Customer Research International (CRI) will be calling Alexandria businesses on behalf of Keen Independent Research, a national economic consulting firm, to gather data about marketplace conditions and to identify any disparities there may be with City of Alexandria contracting for minority- and women-owned firms and other small businesses in the local market.

“As I mentioned in my State of the Community update last week, one of the priorities of my administration is working to ensure that we have a level playing field for local businesses when it comes to obtaining contracts for City projects,” explained Alexandria Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall. “When the City needs to contract for services, such as road construction, professional services or providing goods and supplies, we want to get a diverse group of bidders that includes minority- and women-owned firms and other small businesses. The goal of this study is to help us do a better job of making our opportunities available to more local businesses.”

To conduct the study, during the next several weeks CRI will be calling businesses to gather information about companies in Central Louisiana. The study team is examining conditions in the construction, professional services, and goods and services industries with a focus on equity in City procurement.

“I encourage businesses to participate in this study and answer the questions posed during the telephone survey,” Hall said. “We need to get your honest feedback and insights so we can make sure our workflows ensure the broadest possible participation. We want every local business that is interested in working with the City to have an opportunity to bid on and be awarded a contract.”

While participation in the telephone survey is preferred, businesses wishing to provide feedback may complete a downloadable PDF of the survey from the study website at www.keenindependent.com/alexandrialadisparitystudy.

Copyright 2020 City of Alexandria. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

TPG Environmental Services and the Avoyelles Parish School Board to host the TPG: Clean Back to School Bus Parade

Updated: moments ago
|
By KALB
This event is a collaborative effort between Avoyelles Parish School Board and TPG Environmental Services

VOD Recordings

Wendy Townley

Updated: 2 hours ago
Nurse practitioner, Wendy Townley, says Christus Primary Care on Versailles, is now doing physicals for Department of Transportation drivers.

News

NPSO: Lena man injured when tree falls on truck

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Lena man was injured this morning when a large tree fell on his vehicle.

VOD Recordings

David Sproles

Updated: 2 hours ago
David Sproles talks about his virtual August Makerspace Class sponsored by the Rapides Parish Library.

Latest News

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

Weather

8/17 Adaleigh's Morning Forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago
Morning Forecast

News

Tyler's Sunday Overnight Forecast

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
After the Sunday night "cool" front sweeps through, the first half of this week is looking not too bad!

News

Tyler's Saturday Overnight Forecast

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
Sunday's forecast calls for very hot temperatures and decent rain chances!

News

August 15 General Municipal Election Results

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT
|
By KALB STAFF
Louisiana voters headed to the polls to cast their ballot in the August 15 Municipal General Election.

News

Local officials looking into Suddenlink reliability, quality concerns

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:22 PM CDT
|
By KALB staff
A local cable and internet provider is being addressed for service quality concerns from citizens.