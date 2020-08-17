Advertisement

Federal judge won’t block Louisiana bar closures

(KEVN)
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) - A federal judge in New Orleans has refused to block the state from closing bars amid the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Martin Feldman issued his ruling Monday afternoon, handing a defeat to 10 bar owners in southeast Louisiana. Even as his ruling was issued, a similar lawsuit in southwest Louisiana was being argued in Lafayette.

Gov. John Bel Edwards issued the closure order last month. He was expected to testify in that hearing, where 11 bar owners were challenging the closure order. At the heart of the arguments has been whether statistics support the closures of on-site consumption at bars while restaurants that contain bars are not closed. 

