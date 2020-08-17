Advertisement

Former APD lieutenant files appeal against Alexandria Police and Fire Board ruling

Members of the Alexandria Fire and Police Civil Service Board voted to grant the city's dismissal of Lt. Darrell Clark's appeal on Aug. 6.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Lieutenant Darrell Clark has filed an appeal after the City of Alexandria Police and Fire Board ruled to dismiss Clark’s civil service appeal on Aug. 6. The appeal was filed on Aug. 14.

The Alexandria Fire and Police Civil Service Board voted two weeks ago to grant the City of Alexandria’s dismissal of Clark’s appeal after it wasn’t filed to the correct board on time.

Clark was one of two members of the Alexandria Police Department who were placed on paid administrative leave and were being investigated for possible misconduct.

On July 21, the City of Alexandria told News Channel 5 that Clark was no longer with the Alexandria Police Department.

Clark filed his appeal on July 9 which was within the 15 days he was supposed to, but he filed it to the Louisiana State Civil Service Board which was the wrong location. Clark was then told his appeal needed to go to the City Service Board, which was also the wrong location.

On the last day to file, which was July 15, Clark sent his appeal to the Alexandria Civil Service Board with no word if that was the right location or not. The City did not forward Clark’s appeal to the Alexandria Fire and Police Board which was the correct location, because the two boards are separate entities.

The Alexandria Fire and Police Civil Service Board did not receive the appeal until July 23 which was 13 days after the last day Clark could file.

Brian Cespiva, the General Counsel for the Alexandria Fire and Police Civil Service Board, said they granted the city’s dismissal of the appeal because, although it was filed on time, the board didn’t receive it in time and won’t make an exception to this case.

In Clark’s appeal against the board’s ruling, it states that the process of his appeal getting denied was an “unconstitutional violation” against the rights of Clark.

