Advertisement

Live: Democratic National Convention Day 1

In this Aug. 12, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., arrive to speak at a news conference at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del.
In this Aug. 12, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., arrive to speak at a news conference at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By KALB Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(NBC News) - Watch live coverage of the Democratic National Convention as Vice President Joe Biden is officially nominated as the party’s candidate for president.

Featured speakers of the evening include Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Governor Andrew Cuomo, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Representative Jim Clyburn, Rep. Bennie Thompson, Rep. Gwen Moore, Former Governor John Kasich, Sen. Doug Jones, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

1 million California homes, businesses could lose power

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The operator of California’s electric grid says up to 1 million homes and businesses may lose power as part of rolling outages to ease pressure on the energy grid.

National Politics

Trump rule on transgender health blocked at the 11th hour

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from enforcing a new regulation that would roll back health care protections for transgender people.

News

Smart Medicine: Meet Briron Samuel

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
Briron Samuel is one of the new Cabrini nursing scholars over at Louisiana college with the recent partnership.

News

Improving internet access for students in Vernon Parish

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Corey Howard
The Vernon Parish School Board and the chamber of commerce are working together to provide students internet access.

National Politics

Trump counters Biden with law-and-order message in Midwest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump is zeroing in on Midwest battleground states with a tough, law-and-order message to counter former Vice President Joe Biden’s show at the Democratic convention.

Latest News

National

Hostage suspect surrenders after 3 officers hurt in shootout

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A hostage situation ended peacefully Monday morning when a man and his mother exited a home near Austin, Texas, where a day earlier three police officers had been shot and wounded.

National Politics

Trump retweets purported audio of Biden call with Ukraine

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump has retweeted an audio recording that U.S. intelligence officials have described as part of a Russian campaign to denigrate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

National

300 Pizza Huts, mostly dine-in locations, to close

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Up to 300 Pizza Hut restaurants will be closed, most of them dine-in locations not well suited for carryout and delivery at a time when millions of people are sheltering and eating at home.

News

Working for better internet in Vernon Parish

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Internet access will be a hot topic as kids return to school this year. As many school districts are offering the virtual learning option. However, some rural communities do not have access to the internet.

News

Federal judge won't block Louisiana bar closures

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The restrictions on bars put in place in mid-July by Governor John Bel Edwards to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana has been deemed constitutional by a federal judge.