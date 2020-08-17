Advertisement

LSU announces Sept. 26th season-opener

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU will open the 2020 football season at home against Mississippi State on September 26, the SEC announced Monday, August 17.

Kickoff time and television plans for the game will be announced at a later date.

The remainder of the schedule will be released live on SEC Network at 6 p.m. CT.

The SEC will play a 10-game, conference-only schedule. The revised schedule will include one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on December 12 for all schools.

The SEC Championship is scheduled to be played on December 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It was originally scheduled for December 5.

More to come.

