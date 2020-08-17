Advertisement

LSUA: A military family affair

Kasha Dominigue and her son, Gabriel
Kasha Dominigue and her son, Gabriel(LSUA)
By LSUA
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - The bond between a mother and son is always strong, but for Louisiana State University of Alexandria senior Kasha Dominigue and her son, Gabriel, the bond is much more than that—it is the pursuit of excellence.

“When my son was insistent in following in my footsteps, I immediately began the search for higher education as I knew I needed to set an example,” said Kasha.

Originally from Carrizo Springs, Texas, Kasha moved with her family to Lafayette, Louisiana at a young age.  Since then, the Louisiana law enforcement officer, Emergency Medical Technician, and former Marine has moved to Baton Rouge and is currently pursuing an online criminal justice degree at LSUA.

As a mother, Kasha wanted what was best for her son, so she required Gabriel to attend college.  After one semester, Gabriel approached Kasha saying, “I want to be like you,” so he left college to join the United States Marine Corps, just as she had done 24 years prior.  This is what pushed Kasha to achieve her goal of finishing her degree.

Kasha Dominigue and her son, Gabriel
Kasha Dominigue and her son, Gabriel(LSUA)

As Kasha prepared to start college, Gabriel prepared for Marine boot camp.  Upon completion of boot camp, Kasha continued to encourage Gabriel to move toward his own academic achievements. 

Kasha is currently wrapping up her time at LSUA as she completes her final two courses.  Gabriel, continuing to follow Kasha’s example, has recently applied to LSUA as he has seen the great experience his mother has had at the university.

“From the beginning of my inquiries into the LSUA program, I found that the department head, Mrs. Beth Whittington, not only reached out personally, but had real experience which made the process less daunting. My Anti-Terrorism Professor, Dr. John Marks, had a candidness that would motivate anyone to keep pushing through to educational success. My Constitutional Law Professor, Dr. Jennifer Taylor-Innerarity is P.O.S.T. certified and an active member in law enforcement, which allowed for current scenario-based applications of the learned content. I am very appreciative of all of those at LSUA,” said Kasha.

Kasha is looking forward to not only her graduation but also seeing her son graduate.

Copyright 2020 LSUA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

8/17 Adaleigh's Morning Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
Morning Forecast

News

Tyler's Sunday Overnight Forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
After the Sunday night "cool" front sweeps through, the first half of this week is looking not too bad!

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

Tyler's Saturday Overnight Forecast

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
Sunday's forecast calls for very hot temperatures and decent rain chances!

Latest News

News

August 15 General Municipal Election Results

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT
|
By KALB STAFF
Louisiana voters headed to the polls to cast their ballot in the August 15 Municipal General Election.

News

Local officials looking into Suddenlink reliability, quality concerns

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:22 PM CDT
|
By KALB staff
A local cable and internet provider is being addressed for service quality concerns from citizens.

News

Rapides Parish Police Jury President discusses tackling Suddenlink woes

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT
|
We speak with Rapides Parish Police Jury President Craig Smith about plans to tackle Suddenlink complaints from customers.

News

Dr. Holcombe reviews the first week of school

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT
|
Dr. David Holcombe shares how he feels about the ways educators are addressing COVID-19 guidelines during the first week of school in Cenla.

News

DOTD Secretary visits new Pineville roundabout

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT
|
By Jojuana Phillips
DOTD Secretary, Shawn Wilson, visits Pineville's first ever roundabout.

News

Mask wearing leads to skin issues

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT
As if 2020 hasn't brought us enough problems already, we can now add another one to the list.