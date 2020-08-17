Meat processor to convert former Louisiana garment factory

CHURCH POINT, La. (AP) - The Louisiana governor’s office says a meat processing company plans to renovate a former garment factory.

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Monday news release says Cajun Traditions will make a $2.85 million capital investment in the Church Point facility to convert it into a meat processing plant.

The project will lead to 35 new jobs that will have an average annual salary of $25,505, plus benefits.

Cajun Traditions purchased the former garment manufacturing site from the town of Church Point earlier this year.

