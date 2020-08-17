Advertisement

Meat processor to convert former Louisiana garment factory

Louisiana State Flag
Louisiana State Flag(AP Images)
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHURCH POINT, La. (AP) - The Louisiana governor’s office says a meat processing company plans to renovate a former garment factory.

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Monday news release says Cajun Traditions will make a $2.85 million capital investment in the Church Point facility to convert it into a meat processing plant.

The project will lead to 35 new jobs that will have an average annual salary of $25,505, plus benefits.

Cajun Traditions purchased the former garment manufacturing site from the town of Church Point earlier this year.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Working for better internet in Vernon Parish

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
Internet access will be a hot topic as kids return to school this year. As many school districts are offering the virtual learning option. However, some rural communities do not have access to the internet.

News

Federal judge won't block Louisiana bar closures

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
The restrictions on bars put in place in mid-July by Governor John Bel Edwards to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana has been deemed constitutional by a federal judge.

News

Dr. Holcombe reflects on downward trend in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
With zero new cases for Rapides Parish today, Dr. David Holcombe reflects on what appears to be a downward trend in COVID-19 cases.

News

Former APD lieutenant files appeal against Alexandria Police and Fire Board ruling

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Former APD lieutenant files appeal against Alexandria Police and Fire Board ruling

News

Sen. Kennedy discusses churches during the pandemic, mail-in ballots

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Al Quartemont talks with Sen. John Kennedy to discuss the letter he sent to the governor asking him to classify houses of worship as “essential” and the use of mail-in ballots in the November election.

Latest News

State

Federal judge rules Gov. Edwards’ COVID-19 restrictions on bars are constitutional

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Gremillion
A federal judge in New Orleans has refused to block the state from closing bars amid the coronavirus pandemic.

State

Progressive, Farm Bureau announce car insurance rate decreases for the fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rachael Thomas
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon announced Monday, Aug. 17 that he has approved car insurance rate decreases for Progressive and Farm Bureau policyholders.

News

NSU starts fall 2020 semester

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
When the pandemic began back in March, students at NSU were told to pack up their dorms and head home for the rest of the semester. Now they're finally back.

State

Louisiana emergency election plan scales back mail-in voting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Louisiana’s elections chief has proposed a scaled-back emergency plan for this fall’s elections that would modestly expand early voting amid the coronavirus outbreak, but still require most people to cast ballots in person.

News

Sec. of State sends election proposal to Gov. Edwards

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Louisiana’s elections chief has proposed a scaled-back emergency plan for this fall’s elections that would modestly expand early voting amid the coronavirus outbreak, but still require most people to cast ballots in person.