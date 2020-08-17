Northwestern State sports coverage earns Louisiana Sports Writers Association awards

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Two Northwestern State media professionals scooped a total of four awards in the annual Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s writing, broadcasting and sports information contests, the organization announced Sunday.

Sports information director Jason Pugh and radio broadcaster Tony Taglavore each placed in two award categories.

Pugh earned two second-place honors while Taglavore won a category and tied for third in another.

Pugh took silver in the college football press release category for a story about the February death of former NSU defensive lineman Wade Williams, which was the fourth fatality in the Demon football family in a seven-month stretch.

Williams and Carley McCord, an NSU alumna who performed sideline reporting duties for the Southland Conference, both died in airplane crashes. Former NSU defensive back Manuel Mukes III died from gunshot wounds and former football, tennis and baseball coach Johnnie Emmons passed away at the age of 91.

His other second-place nod came in the basketball/baseball release category, a story about former NSU baseball players who were experiencing unique versions of spring training during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taglavore tied for third place in the college radio play-by-play category for his call of NSU women’s basketball game against Grambling.

The radio broadcaster flashed his writing skills, winning the Class II general feature category for his profile of Shreveport sports radio personality Tim Fletcher, which appeared in 318 Forum Magazine.

Fletcher hosts a daily morning radio show on 1130 AM KWKH. He interviews an NSU student-athlete or coach as part of a weekly “Fork ‘Em Friday” segment.

The awards, which are typically announced at a June luncheon in conjunction with the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame weekend, were virtually recognized this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

