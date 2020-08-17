Advertisement

Northwestern State sports coverage earns Louisiana Sports Writers Association awards

Sports information director Jason Pugh and radio broadcaster Tony Taglavore each placed in two award categories.
Sports information director Jason Pugh and radio broadcaster Tony Taglavore each placed in two award categories.(NSU)
By NSU
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Two Northwestern State media professionals scooped a total of four awards in the annual Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s writing, broadcasting and sports information contests, the organization announced Sunday. 

Sports information director Jason Pugh and radio broadcaster Tony Taglavore each placed in two award categories. 

Pugh earned two second-place honors while Taglavore won a category and tied for third in another. 

Pugh took silver in the college football press release category for a story about the February death of former NSU defensive lineman Wade Williams, which was the fourth fatality in the Demon football family in a seven-month stretch. 

Williams and Carley McCord, an NSU alumna who performed sideline reporting duties for the Southland Conference, both died in airplane crashes. Former NSU defensive back Manuel Mukes III died from gunshot wounds and former football, tennis and baseball coach Johnnie Emmons passed away at the age of 91. 

His other second-place nod came in the basketball/baseball release category, a story about former NSU baseball players who were experiencing unique versions of spring training during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Taglavore tied for third place in the college radio play-by-play category for his call of NSU women’s basketball game against Grambling. 

The radio broadcaster flashed his writing skills, winning the Class II general feature category for his profile of Shreveport sports radio personality Tim Fletcher, which appeared in 318 Forum Magazine. 

Fletcher hosts a daily morning radio show on 1130 AM KWKH. He interviews an NSU student-athlete or coach as part of a weekly “Fork ‘Em Friday” segment. 

The awards, which are typically announced at a June luncheon in conjunction with the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame weekend, were virtually recognized this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Copyright 2020 NSU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

NSU fall sports postponed until spring semester

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By NSU
Northwestern State’s fall sports schedules are moving to the spring of 2021.

Sports

LSU basketball lands 3-star shooting guard from IMG Academy

Updated: 20 hours ago
Will Wade and company have landed a commitment from 3-star shooting guard Brandon Murray from IMG Academy.

Sports

The Marksville Tigers are eager to start the season

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 9:14 PM CDT
Marksville expects a big year from their returning starters.

Sports

REPORT: Pelicans fire head coach Alvin Gentry

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 12:24 PM CDT
The New Orleans Pelicans have fired head coach Alvin Gentry according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Andrew Lopez.

Latest News

Sports

Marksville is ready for the football season

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT
|
The Marksville Tigers are looking to build off of last year's season.

Sports

Buckeye’s Landry: “We plan to compete every game.”

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:56 AM CDT
|
By Nicole Hutchison
Finishing 1-8 in Class 3A sparked the Buckeye panthers in changing their mindset for 2020.

College

NCAA cancels fall championships as major football marches on

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:08 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The NCAA will not conduct fall championship events — a move that does not affect major college football — because not enough schools are competing in sports such as men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

Sports

Giants lean on offensive line for experience

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Jena returns their entire offensive line, two of its leaders being seniors Logan Brown and Travarius ‘Tank’ Todd.

Sports

Jena Giants on front five for success

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT
|
The Jena Giants held a morning football practice.

Sports

Southeastern, Nicholls look to spring for football as Southland Conference postpones fall sports

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:16 PM CDT
First, it was Southern losing fall football when the SWAC pushed the season to the spring and now, two more south Louisiana FCS teams face the same fate.