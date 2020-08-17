Advertisement

NPSO: Lena man injured when tree falls on truck

A Lena man was injured when a large tree fell on his vehicle.
A Lena man was injured when a large tree fell on his vehicle.
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (NPSO) - A Lena man was injured when a large tree fell on his vehicle.

Around 8:18 a.m. Monday morning, NatCom 911 Center received reports of a large tree falling on a vehicle, injuring the driver while he was traveling on Spurgeon Road near the Janie community in south Natchitoches Parish.

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Deputies, Louisiana State Police, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS, Natchitoches Parish Fire District #1 and Natchitoches Parish Highway Department responded to the scene.

Deputies said upon their arrival, they discovered the driver of the vehicle suffering from a large laceration to his head.

William Watkins, 43, of Lena, operating a 1990 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling westbound on Spurgeon Road near the Janie community when a large Oak Tree fell landing on the cab of the truck causing heavy damage.

Watkins was able to exit the wreckage and wait on help.

Watkins was treated at the scene by EMS and is being transported to a regional hospital by private vehicle for treatment of his injuries.

Senior Trooper David Morvant assigned to LSP Troop-E Alexandria worked the incident.

Posted by Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office on Monday, 17 August 2020

Copyright 2020 KALB and NPSO. All rights reserved.

