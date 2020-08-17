Advertisement

Police: Louisiana cab driver killed by impaired driver was set to retire Monday

Kevin Lewis, 27, is facing numerous charges after a deadly Louisiana crash.
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SLIDELL. La. (Gray News) - A Louisiana cab driver, set to retire on Monday, was killed early Saturday morning by a suspected impaired driver, according to the Slidell Police Department.

A police spokesman says around 3 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 15), Byron Rhodes, 63, was traveling east on Highway 190W near N. Harrison Road.

A 2008 Chevy Trailblazer, driven by 27-year-old, Kevin Lewis was traveling west on Highway 190W.

Lewis crossed the center line, and struck Rhodes’ 2005 Nissan pickup truck, head-on. Rhodes was pronounced dead on the scene by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office.

Rhodes was traveling to his last weekend shift at a local cab company before retiring on Monday.

“Another senseless death at the hands of an impaired driver,” said Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal. “We’ve had multiple serious crashes recently due to impaired driving, including the student driver and instructor this past week. I have instructed our officers to increase traffic enforcement with zero tolerance for impaired driving. We preach it over and over to get a ride from an Uber, Lyft, or a cab…and now, Mr. Rhodes, a cab driver, is dead because of a selfish person behind the wheel. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Rhodes family. Be rest assured that justice will be served.”

Lewis was arrested and charged with: Vehicular Homicide, Possession of a Schedule I Narcotic, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Improper Lane Usage. Lewis was booked into the Slidell City Jail but has since been transported to the St. Tammany Parish Jail where a bond will be set.

