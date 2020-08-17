Advertisement

Sen. Kennedy urges Gov. Edwards to label places of worship ‘essential’

FILE PHOTO: Senator John Kennedy (R-LA)
FILE PHOTO: Senator John Kennedy (R-LA)
By KALB staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(KALB) - As Louisiana continues in phase 2 of reopening, Louisiana Senator John Kennedy is calling on Governor John Bel Edwards to change his designation of churches in his latest order. Senator Kennedy sent a letter to the governor on Monday asking him to classify houses of worship as “essential” and to rescind their capacity limits.

“According to your guidance, ‘essential businesses’ do not have uniform capacity limits and instead are trusted to determine individual safety requirements in coordination with the state. Places of worship, therefore, should also be exempt from mandatory capacity limits and their pastors and leaders entrusted to choose the best course of action for their congregations. . . . I disagree with this uneven application of Phase 2 guidelines, as I find no reason to assume the best of protestors and patrons of ‘essential businesses’ but the worst of worshipers,” Kennedy wrote.

On June 4, 2020, Gov. Edwards signed an executive order to move Louisiana into Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan.

“I, therefore, respectfully ask you to treat people of faith by the same standards you have treated protests and ‘essential businesses’ and that you rescind the capacity cap on churches and other places of worship,” Kennedy concluded.

Kennedy’s letter is available here.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

