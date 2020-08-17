Advertisement

TPG Environmental Services and the Avoyelles Parish School Board to host the TPG: Clean Back to School Bus Parade

(KALB)
By KALB
Published: Aug. 17, 2020
MARKSVILLE, La. (TPG Environmental Services) - As Avoyelles Parish prepares to send the children back to school safely, TPG Environmental Services will host the TPG: CLEAN Back to School Bus Parade.

This event is a collaborative effort between Avoyelles Parish School Board and TPG Environmental Services to reassure parents, students and staff that Avoyelles Parish is committed to a higher standard of clean.

All Avoyelles Parish School Board Bus Operators are invited to join on Thursday, August 20 from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Bunkie High School to receive complimentary sanitization services for their bus. At 9:00 a.m. there will an official welcome from President and CEO of TPG, Marshall Pierite, and remarks from Avoyelles Parish Transportation Supervisor, Brent Whiddon.

“TPG has mobilized to help fight and protect against the spread of the pandemic,” said Owner of TPG Environmental Services, Marshall Pierite. “We are honored to have the opportunity to partner with the Avoyelles Parish School Board in taking proactive measures to keep our children safe providing initial decontamination cleaning of the school buses. Our team of Louisiana State certified technicians have over 17 years of experience and will be on site to wipe down all critical touch points followed by biocidal fogging at no charge. TPG is here to help”.

“On behalf of the Avoyelles Parish School Board, I would like to say thank you to the Pierite Group and its CEO Mr. Marshall Pierite for arranging to have all our buses sanitized and prepared for the opening of school during this time of COVID-19,” said Avoyelles Parish Assistant Superintendent, Thelma Prater. “Your service is greatly appreciated for the safety of all our students and employees. I sincerely thank you for your dedication and your unselfish contribution to helping and always willing to work with the community. Your work is truly commendable and we appreciate your contribution to the Avoyelles Parish School Board.”

· All school bus operators will receive a free t-shirt, a TPG: CLEAN Certificate and window cling.

· Refreshments will be served.

· The event is open to all school bus operators in Avoyelles Parish and the public.

For more information on TPG Environmental Services, visit www.tpgenvironmentalservices.com

