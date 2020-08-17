Advertisement

With travel limited, Hollywood looks to ‘game changer’ tech

This image released by Disney Plus shows a scene from "The Mandalorian."
This image released by Disney Plus shows a scene from "The Mandalorian."(Disney Plus via AP)
By JOHN CARUCCI
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) - New LED video wall technology used in making last year’s “The Lion King” and “The Mandalorian” series could become more widespread as Hollywood production ramps back up during the pandemic.

Instead of shooting on location with a full cast and crew and navigating stringent social distancing requirements, it allows filmmakers on a studio lot to spread out individual scenes captured virtually using a variety of techniques.

Unlike a traditional “green screen,” the actor can see the background and cinematographers can match perspectives to look like a location shoot.

Visual effects supervisor Robert Legato calls the move toward virtual production a “game-changer” that’s being embraced by necessity during the pandemic.

Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Rodrigo Santoro share their thoughts on virtual techniques:

Latest News

News

Working for better internet in Vernon Parish

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
Internet access will be a hot topic as kids return to school this year. As many school districts are offering the virtual learning option. However, some rural communities do not have access to the internet.

News

Federal judge won't block Louisiana bar closures

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
The restrictions on bars put in place in mid-July by Governor John Bel Edwards to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana has been deemed constitutional by a federal judge.

News

Dr. Holcombe reflects on downward trend in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
With zero new cases for Rapides Parish today, Dr. David Holcombe reflects on what appears to be a downward trend in COVID-19 cases.

News

Former APD lieutenant files appeal against Alexandria Police and Fire Board ruling

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
News

Sen. Kennedy discusses churches during the pandemic, mail-in ballots

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Al Quartemont talks with Sen. John Kennedy to discuss the letter he sent to the governor asking him to classify houses of worship as “essential” and the use of mail-in ballots in the November election.

News

NSU starts fall 2020 semester

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
When the pandemic began back in March, students at NSU were told to pack up their dorms and head home for the rest of the semester. Now they're finally back.

News

Sec. of State sends election proposal to Gov. Edwards

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Louisiana’s elections chief has proposed a scaled-back emergency plan for this fall’s elections that would modestly expand early voting amid the coronavirus outbreak, but still require most people to cast ballots in person.

Education

NSU students back on campus for fall semester with COVID-19 protocols

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rachael Penton
NSU students started the fall semester on Monday. This is the first time students have been back on campus since March.

News

TPG Environmental Services and the Avoyelles Parish School Board to host the TPG: Clean Back to School Bus Parade

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KALB
This event is a collaborative effort between Avoyelles Parish School Board and TPG Environmental Services

News

City of Alexandria encourages business owners to participate in disparity study

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By City of Alexandria
Study designed to encourage more diversification in awarding of City contracts