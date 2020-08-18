Advertisement

Suddenlink spokesperson ‘couldn’t make it’ to Alexandria City Council meeting

Several people have complained about connectivity issues
Suddenlink building in Pineville, La.(KALB)
By My Sherie Johnson
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: News Channel 5 has learned that the spokesperson for Suddenlink, who was supposed to speak at the Alexandria City Council Meeting on Tuesday, was unable to make it. The council will bring this topic back to the agenda when the Suddenlink spokesperson will be able to attend the meeting.

ORIGINAL STORY:

After receiving several complaints about Suddenlink’s service, local officials are working to fix issues. The Alexandria City Council, Rapides Parish Police Jury, and State Representative Mike Johnson want to improve the area’s Suddenlink phone, cable and internet service for the area.

Tonight, the council’s economic workforce and planning committee will discuss customer’s connectivity issues. Councilman At-Large Joe Fuller said a Suddenlink representative will be there to discuss. “What I wanted to do first before we started looking at anybody else, let’s give Suddenlink an opportunity to come before the council and explain themselves,” Fuller said.

Fuller also wants to clarify the City of Alexandria’s agreement with Suddenlink. “I sent a letter to the mayor requesting to hear from the administration on the pole agreement between the City of Alexandria and Suddenlink communications.”

District 5 Councilman Chuck Fowler explained the council needs to address state legislation that says the state regulates communications providers in smaller cities.

“And then for them to stand you up is no problem but the next day they make another appointment they call you and say, ‘If you’re not there when we come, we’re going to charge you $65 or $85 for missing the appointment,‘ I think that’s insulting,” Fowler explained. “I think there needs to be a better method of them handling customer complaints and customer service than what we’re being provided.”

Fowler wants to amend the legislation so the council can regulate communications providers like Suddenlink themselves. Right now they have no ability to find solutions for people if they have problems.

