Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office still looking for missing man

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office has been looking for a missing man for about three years.

David Hardy, Jr. is still missing and authorities are asking the public to assist in finding him. If you have any information about his disappearance or whereabouts, you are asked to call the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-639-4353 or the Allen Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-389-7001.

