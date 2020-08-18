Advertisement

Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office still looking for missing man

David Hardy Jr.
David Hardy Jr.(Allen Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office has been looking for a missing man for about three years.

David Hardy, Jr. is still missing and authorities are asking the public to assist in finding him. If you have any information about his disappearance or whereabouts, you are asked to call the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-639-4353 or the Allen Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-389-7001.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

RPSB offers survey for community to weigh in on Pineville High School mascot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KALB staff
Should Pineville High School keep the Rebels mascot?

Weather

8/18 Adaleigh's Morning Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Elderly couple has found love in the time of coronavirus

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
An elderly couple has found love in the time of coronavirus.

News

New Saliva test for COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
The FDA has approved a new type of coronavirus testing that should produce results in just a few hours and at a less expense. It’s also a lot more comfortable for you.

Latest News

News

Smart Medicine: Meet Briron Samuel

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
Briron Samuel is one of the new Cabrini nursing scholars over at Louisiana college with the recent partnership.

News

Improving internet access for students in Vernon Parish

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
The Vernon Parish School Board and the chamber of commerce are working together to provide students internet access.

News

Working for better internet in Vernon Parish

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
Internet access will be a hot topic as kids return to school this year. As many school districts are offering the virtual learning option. However, some rural communities do not have access to the internet.

News

Federal judge won't block Louisiana bar closures

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
The restrictions on bars put in place in mid-July by Governor John Bel Edwards to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana has been deemed constitutional by a federal judge.

News

Dr. Holcombe reflects on downward trend in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
With zero new cases for Rapides Parish today, Dr. David Holcombe reflects on what appears to be a downward trend in COVID-19 cases.

News

Former APD lieutenant files appeal against Alexandria Police and Fire Board ruling

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Former APD lieutenant files appeal against Alexandria Police and Fire Board ruling