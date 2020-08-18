Angola inmate dies after fight with cellmate

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - An Angola inmate was killed after he got into a fight with his cellmate.

According to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections, guards discovered the confrontation taking place around 3 p.m. on Monday, August 17. The other inmate involved in the fight is in investigative segregation at this time.

Possible criminal charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and an autopsy that will be performed this week.

No names of those involved were provided.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.