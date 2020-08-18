Barrett seeks to motivate and elevate the Grant Cougars

GRANT, La. (KALB) - 2020 comes as a year of change for the Grant Cougars. Freddie Hallman is now retired, and a new sheriff is in town.

Grant named Dillon Barrett as the team’s head coach earlier this year. At only 27 years old, Barrett served on the staff in 2019 as the quarterback coach. Before that, played at Ole Miss as a tight end. His experience at the Division I level is starting to rub off on his team.

“We try to have a high motor and motivate these guys every day at practice,” Barrett said. “Hopefully that transitions during Friday nights into games.”

Friday nights haven’t been the best for the Cougars. Last season they finished 1-9 with an 0-4 district record. In the past few years, the Cougars have lost 34 of their last 36 games but with Barrett at the helm, the team now feels a new sense of motivation.

“We’re just getting a better feel at everything,” linebacker Donavan Gray said. “It seems like everything is flowing pretty good.”

“Everything he goes over he’s straight forward,” running back Kareem Gaines said. “He doesn’t sugar coat anything.”

“He just brings a completely new attitude and atmosphere,” tight end Jacob Mercer said.

Defensively, Grant returns Donavan Gray to anchor the linebackers. The past few seasons he’s been playing on both sides of the ball, but the Cougars feel that his leadership is better suited on defense.

“If we’re down in a game and everyone’s holding their heads down, I just try to pick up everyone’s head and let them know we’re still in it,” Gray said.

Offensively, the Cougars return running back Kareem Gaines and tight end Jacob Mercer. Gaines splashed on the scene in his freshman year. He’s now recovered from a torn meniscus and hopes to make bigger strides in year two.

“I went straight into getting back in shape,” Gaines said. “I did a lot of cutting drills, ball carrying drills, and just making sure I could get back to my old self.”

As for Mercer, he played quarterback last season, but his switch to the tight end position will free him up to make plays in space.

“Whenever I was playing quarterback, I worried too much about the game,” Mercer said. “At tight end, I’ll be able to focus more on playing how I know I’m capable of playing.”

Ironically enough, he played for the Cougars from 2006 to 2010. With a new title, Barrett has his sights set on changing the culture.

“I’m excited to see where it takes us,” Barrett said.

