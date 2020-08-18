Advertisement

Body of third Hard Rock collapse victim recovered

Hard Rock Hotel collapse site in New Orleans.
Hard Rock Hotel collapse site in New Orleans.(WVUE)
By Tiffany Baptiste
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Crews have recovered the body of the third victim in the Hard Rock Hotel collapse.

A spokesperson for the City of New Orleans confirmed that the body of Jose Ponce Arreola was removed from the site Monday.

Three men were killed when the Hard Rock Hotel construction site collapsed in October.

The body of one worker was recovered a few days after the collapse while the bodies of Arreola and Quinnyon Wimberly remained inside until they were recovered this month after several delays.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Angola inmate dies after fight with cellmate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
An Angola inmate was killed after he got into a fight with his cellmate.

News

Smart Medicine: Meet Briron Samuel

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Briron Samuel is one of the new Cabrini nursing scholars over at Louisiana college with the recent partnership.

News

Improving internet access for students in Vernon Parish

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
The Vernon Parish School Board and the chamber of commerce are working together to provide students internet access.

News

Working for better internet in Vernon Parish

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Internet access will be a hot topic as kids return to school this year. As many school districts are offering the virtual learning option. However, some rural communities do not have access to the internet.

Latest News

News

Federal judge won't block Louisiana bar closures

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The restrictions on bars put in place in mid-July by Governor John Bel Edwards to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana has been deemed constitutional by a federal judge.

News

Dr. Holcombe reflects on downward trend in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
With zero new cases for Rapides Parish today, Dr. David Holcombe reflects on what appears to be a downward trend in COVID-19 cases.

News

Former APD lieutenant files appeal against Alexandria Police and Fire Board ruling

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Former APD lieutenant files appeal against Alexandria Police and Fire Board ruling

News

Sen. Kennedy discusses churches during the pandemic, mail-in ballots

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Al Quartemont talks with Sen. John Kennedy to discuss the letter he sent to the governor asking him to classify houses of worship as “essential” and the use of mail-in ballots in the November election.

State

Federal judge rules Gov. Edwards’ COVID-19 restrictions on bars are constitutional

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Gremillion
A federal judge in New Orleans has refused to block the state from closing bars amid the coronavirus pandemic.

State

Meat processor to convert former Louisiana garment factory

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The Louisiana governor’s office says a meat processing company plans to renovate a former garment factory.