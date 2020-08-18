Body of third Hard Rock collapse victim recovered

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Crews have recovered the body of the third victim in the Hard Rock Hotel collapse.

A spokesperson for the City of New Orleans confirmed that the body of Jose Ponce Arreola was removed from the site Monday.

Three men were killed when the Hard Rock Hotel construction site collapsed in October.

The body of one worker was recovered a few days after the collapse while the bodies of Arreola and Quinnyon Wimberly remained inside until they were recovered this month after several delays.

