Bunkie looks to redeem themselves in Class 3A

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -The Bunking panthers look for a fresh start in Class 3A. In 2019, they finished the regular season 4-7, and second to last in District 3-2A.

Returning majority of their roster and depth, the panthers lack in one thing-size.

“Being small, if you don’t do everything right technique wise, the offensive and defensive lines can struggle at times,” head coach Nick Pojul said. “That put us in a bind, but perceived disadvantages are actually advantages. Since we are smaller, hopefully that means we are a little bit quicker. We can use that speed and agility even on the offensive line to maybe out position people.” he added.

As a result, they look to make more plays in space in their spread offense- relying on third-year starting quarterback, Graham Rebouche.

“He does a lot of pre-snap reads, and there’s a lot of freedom that he has,” Pojul said.

“When we are airing it out, they’re giving us the spots and I’m hitting my targets, we can be a very deadly team,” senior quarterback Graham Rebouche said.

Defensively, their lead tackler, Trevor Guillot, is returning. He finished the 2019 season with 72 tackles.

Last year, middle linebacker Hayden Salcida sat out injured. However this year the two can cause some damage.

“Whenever he comes back this season, we’ll have a much more deadly defense. It won’t be just me, or just him,” senior linebacker Trevor Guillot said.

