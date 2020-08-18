Advertisement

Firehouse BBQ court hearing postponed

Firehouse BBQ in Livingston Parish
Firehouse BBQ in Livingston Parish(WAFB)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Livingston Parish restaurant facing scrutiny for refusing to follow Governor John Bel Edwards’ mask mandate has had their court hearing pushed back.

On Aug. 10, Firehouse BBQ was issued a temporary restraining order by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office for going against the statewide mask mandate.

Owner Danielle Bunch says she has followed the laws and sanitary guidelines and denies any defiance. The restaurant is not requiring masks inside. Bunch says some of her employees allegedly cannot wear masks because of health conditions.

The case was originally scheduled to go before a judge on Aug. 18. In an update posted to the restaurant’s Facebook page, attorneys say the hearing was postponed until Sept. 1 to allow for more testimony to be heard.

“The matter has been reset for hearing to allow enough time for the hearing. The AG (Attorney General) is requesting to file an amicus curiae brief in our matter. The Governor is calling at least four witnesses, with their medical witnesses to take about 2.5 hours. We were prepared to go forward, but the judge only has a couple of hours tomorrow and was afraid it would go too late and still not finish. So, it is reset for September 1st at 9:00. We have all day and can go over to Sept. 2 if necessary,” attorneys said.

“In the meantime, we are still protected by the restraining order the judge awarded us so our business won’t be impeded until the hearing, so...eat up,” the Facebook post concluded.

