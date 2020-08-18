Advertisement

Gov. Edwards declares emergency for Nov. 3 election in La., says sec. of state’s plan does not protect public health

(WAFB)
By Nick Gremillion
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards signed an executive order Tuesday, Aug. 18 declaring an emergency currently exists for Louisiana’s Nov. 3 election because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Edwards also said Tuesday he does not support Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s emergency plan for the election because it does not go far enough to protect public health.

The emergency declaration, which must be requested by the Secretary of State and granted by the Governor, allows the state to move forward with emergency plans to support the election and take into account health and safety issues that might affect voting.

Without the Edwards’ approval, Ardoin’s plan cannot be implemented, even with approval from the Louisiana Legislature.

Edwards says he does not support Ardoin’s plan because it does not follow guidance from public health officials and does not provide for absentee mail-in voting options for people who are at high risk for suffering serious issues relating to COVID-19, those who have been exposed and are in quarantine and those who are caregivers for immunocompromised individuals.

Edwards issued a statement Tuesday about his decision saying:

“I want to be crystal clear: you should not mistake me declaring an emergency for this election as approving of the Secretary of State’s election plan, because I do not. I believe that we need emergency procedures in place for this election. I do not believe the Secretary of State’s current plan goes far enough, because it does not take into account the seriousness of this global pandemic and the health and safety of the voters. Simply put: voting should not be a super spreader event.

“The current plan includes no exemptions for people who are at high risk for getting ill from COVID or those who live with and care for these people. And, most seriously of all, it doesn’t offer an option for someone who has known exposure to COVID-19 and is in quarantine to vote by mail. So, people who have been advised by doctors not to leave their homes to avoid potentially exposing others would instead either have to not vote in the election or would have to go against the advice of public health experts and leave their homes.”

“This puts all of us at risk. From our poll workers to our voters, people must have the confidence that they can safely vote. We need to find a solution that works for the public health of our people and also for the health of our democracy. We had an election plan for the past two smaller elections that worked by expanding early voting but also allowing for an expansion of absentee mail-in voting. That we wouldn’t continue this for November’s election – the highest-profile one of the year – makes absolutely zero sense to me.”

To read the governor’s executive order, click here.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Principal of the Year finalist at Parkway Elementary

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
Dione Bradford at Parkway Elementary is a finalist for "Principal of the Year" for the state of Louisiana.

News

Breaking down Suddenlink woes in Cenla

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
After a flood of complaints from Cenla residents about the cable and internet provider Suddenlink, local officials are trying to take action.

News

Principal of the Year finalist at Parkway Elementary

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Corey Howard
Dione Bradford at Parkway Elementary is a finalist for "Principal of the Year" for the state of Louisiana. A big announcement will come next week, deciding the winner.

News

Interview: Murphy Rachal - Candidate for Pineville City Marshal

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Murphy Rachal shares why he is running for Pineville City Marshal.

Latest News

News

United Daughters of the Confederacy respond to courthouse statue ownership situation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The local chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy says the City of Alexandria is not the owner of the confederate statue that's located outside the Rapides Parish Courthouse.

News

State treasurer shares update on Main Street Recovery Program

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
State Treasurer John Schroder shares how the Main Street Recovery Program is working out, which is designed to reimburse small businesses for pandemic-related expenses through grants.

State

Gov. Edwards calls decrease in COVID-19 cases a ‘modest and sustained improvement’ but more work needs to done

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mykal Vincent
Gov. Edwards called the decrease in COVID-19 cases in Louisiana over the last week a “modest and sustained improvement.”

News

RPSB asks public to weigh in on PHS mascot controversy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The Rapides Parish School Board is again asking for public comments on something that's been a controversial topic in Cenla.

News

Suddenlink spokesperson ‘couldn’t make it’ to Alexandria City Council meeting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Several people have complained about connectivity issues.

State

Additional $300 in unemployment benefits could be paid out to Louisiana residents as early as week of Aug. 24

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Gremillion
Gov. Edwards announced that FEMA has approved Louisiana’s plan to pay for additional unemployment benefits.