LSUA receives mask donation from CCAC

Box of masks
Box of masks(KALB)
By LSUA
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - The Louisiana State University of Alexandria has received a donation of 1,000 face masks by the CENLA Community Action Committee, Inc.

In order to ensure students are able to practice safe and healthy habits, CCAC Executive Director Sally Cowan reached out to LSUA officials to offer the much-needed resources for the upcoming school year. Additionally, Cowan wanted to continue the mission of CCAC and give back to the CENLA community.

“We are extremely grateful to Sally and the CCAC for their generous contribution with the health and welfare of our students at the forefront. LSUA is fortunate to be supported by the great Central Louisiana region. It truly takes a village to be successful, and the donation by CCAC is a testament to that,” said LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil.

On August 11, LSUA administration released a directive that reaffirmed the university’s face mask policy. The directive states that “face coverings over the mouth and nose shall be properly worn on campus at all times.”

With students beginning the Fall 2020 semester on Monday, the donated masks will be utilized to ensure all students have a protective covering while on campus.

Copyright 2020 LSUA. All rights reserved.

