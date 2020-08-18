New saliva test for COVID-19 looks to be cheaper, faster than nasal swab

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a new type of COVID-19 testing for emergency use Saturday (Aug. 15) that’s more comfortable for patients and cheaper than a nasal swab.

The test is saliva-based, meaning users can spit into a cup and get their results in less than 24 hours. Most labs already have the equipment necessary to complete the testing, which requires fewer chemicals to process than the current methods.

Though consumers will likely pay more, researchers at Yale University say the method costs about $4 per sample.

“The ability to be less invasive with the test, the reliability of the test, and some of the samples being cheaper - I think it’s a great next step in what we need to do to try and identify more folks with COVID,” said Dr. Michael Bolton, an infectious disease expert at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.

The NBA and its players’ association paid for the Yale research, which compared players’ saliva samples to their nasal swabs and found nearly identical results.

In general, saliva tests are about 90% accurate. Administrators at major colleges are hoping the new method of testing will make it easier to test students and student-athletes each week, key to resuming sports and classes this fall.

“Whether it’s sports, whether it’s school, whether it’s the economy – the more you have the ability to test, the better it’s going to be,” Bolton said.

There is no clear timeline for the tests to come online. Some saliva testing is already being done, though it can cost more than $150 per sample.

