Principal of the Year finalist at Parkway Elementary

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Dione Bradford holds more than 17 years of experience in the field of education. Her experience and leadership are two reasons why Parkway Elementary continues to excel. They are also the reason why she is up for the state’s Principal of the Year award.

“We sit at the top in the state and it feels good,” Dione Bradford, the principal at Parkway Elementary, said.

The state will announce the winner next week.

"I tell teachers here," Bradford explained. "As administrators, we need to add ministry to what we do. So, I'm getting to use who I am to reach others."

"I love working with Ms. Bradford," Andrea Mitchell, a second-grade teacher at Parkway Elementary, said. "She is also my first principal, and she is so supportive. She takes care of me, and you can tell she loves each student that walks into the building. It is evident."

"She is the kind of person you can go to whenever you have a problem," Samantha Westerfield, a first-grade teacher explained. "If you ever need advice, she's really personable."

"She knows every single one of us," Susan Haney, another first-grade teacher, further explained. " [And] every single one of our kids, and what happens matters to her."

While everyone is happy to work with Dione, her father is exceptionally proud to see her excelling in the education career field.

"When I first started here, she was in the third grade," Stacy Bradford, Dione's father explained. "Now she is my boss, and I just enjoy having her, and we are just so proud of her as a family."

Stacy and his wife (Alanna Bradford) laid the foundation for their daughter in the education career field. Together, they have more than 65 years of experience in education.

"Just keep on doing what she's doing," Stacy said. "Everything is going to be great."

"It just feels great to know that people are taking notice of the great work that you are doing," Dione Bradford explained. "But most importantly that they are celebrating the great work that you are doing because oftentimes, both teachers and administrators, we don't always get that celebration."

If the state selects Bradford as Principal of the Year, she’ll then go on as a candidate for National Principal of the Year.

